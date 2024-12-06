Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel kills dozens in Gaza, continues to target southern Lebanon
Israeli quadcopter drones carry out multiple deadly bombing raids on the besieged Kamal Adwan Hospital in north Gaza.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- The International Rescue Committee (IRC) warns that bitterly cold weather in Gaza is making conditions harder for forcibly displaced families “struggling to survive” in makeshift shelters without warm clothes or blankets.
- As dozens are reported killed in Israeli attacks across Gaza, Al Jazeera’s correspondent on the ground says patients and staff at Kamal Adwan Hospital were “soaked in blood” after multiple Israeli strikes that are “deliberate and directed” at the besieged medical facility.