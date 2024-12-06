Live updates,

LIVE: Israel kills dozens in Gaza, continues to target southern Lebanon

Israeli quadcopter drones carry out multiple deadly bombing raids on the besieged Kamal Adwan Hospital in north Gaza.

A man cries as he holds the body of a two-year-old child who was killed from shrapnel following an Israeli strike in Gaza City, at Al-Ahli Arab hospital, also known as the Baptist hospital on December 5, 2024, as the war between Israel and Hamas militants continues. (Photo by Omar AL-QATTAA / AFP)
Al Jazeera Live

By Alastair McCready
Published On 6 Dec 2024
  • The International Rescue Committee (IRC) warns that bitterly cold weather in Gaza is making conditions harder for forcibly displaced families “struggling to survive” in makeshift shelters without warm clothes or blankets.
  • As dozens are reported killed in Israeli attacks across Gaza, Al Jazeera’s correspondent on the ground says patients and staff at Kamal Adwan Hospital were “soaked in blood” after multiple Israeli strikes that are “deliberate and directed” at the besieged medical facility.