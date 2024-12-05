Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Women, children among 20 killed after Israel bombs Gaza’s al-Mawasi
Israeli air strikes also wounded dozens, with civil defence crew reporting several tents were on fire.
- Israeli forces again bombed the so-called “safe zone” in Gaza’s al-Mawasi, killing at least 20 people and wounding dozens more. Rescuers say children were among the wounded and killed.
- Israeli forces continued air raids on southern Lebanon despite a ceasefire deal with Hezbollah, claiming an attack on what it called a launchpad in the Majdal Zoun area.