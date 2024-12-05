Live updates,

LIVE: Women, children among 20 killed after Israel bombs Gaza’s al-Mawasi

Israeli air strikes also wounded dozens, with civil defence crew reporting several tents were on fire.

Rescuers sift through charred debris after an Israeli strike hit a makeshift camp for displaced Palestinians, in al-Mawasi, Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip on December 4, 2024 [Bashar Taleb/ AFP]
Published On 5 Dec 2024
  • Israeli forces again bombed the so-called “safe zone” in Gaza’s al-Mawasi, killing at least 20 people and wounding dozens more. Rescuers say children were among the wounded and killed.
  • Israeli forces continued air raids on southern Lebanon despite a ceasefire deal with Hezbollah, claiming an attack on what it called a launchpad in the Majdal Zoun area.