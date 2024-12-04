Live updates,

LIVE: Surge in Israeli attacks on Gaza City, casualties overwhelm hospital

Israeli forces attack residential buildings, shelters for displaced people and public facilities in Gaza City as dying and injured overwhelm hospital.

DECEMBER 3: Palestinians, including children receive medical treatment at Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza City after an Israeli attack targeted the home of the Al-Hor family in the Sabra neighborhood of southern Gaza on December 03, 2024. The attack resulted in casualties, including children, with both fatalities and injuries reported. Photojournalist:Hamza Z. H. Qraiqea
By Alastair McCready
Published On 4 Dec 2024
  • Israeli quadcopter drones have bombed Gaza’s Kamal Adwan Hospital, the fifth attack by Israel’s military on the medical facility in recent weeks.
  • Al Jazeera’s correspondent on the ground reports a “surge” in Israeli strikes on Gaza City where the al-Ahli hospital is struggling to deal with mass casualties.