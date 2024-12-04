Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Surge in Israeli attacks on Gaza City, casualties overwhelm hospital
Israeli forces attack residential buildings, shelters for displaced people and public facilities in Gaza City as dying and injured overwhelm hospital.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- Israeli quadcopter drones have bombed Gaza’s Kamal Adwan Hospital, the fifth attack by Israel’s military on the medical facility in recent weeks.
- Al Jazeera’s correspondent on the ground reports a “surge” in Israeli strikes on Gaza City where the al-Ahli hospital is struggling to deal with mass casualties.