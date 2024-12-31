Live updates,

LIVE: Israel pounds north Gaza as seventh Palestinian freezes to death

Parents are terrified their children could freeze as Israel intensifies its siege on northern Gaza.

a child pours out a bucket onto muddy ground between tents
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.

Al Jazeera Live

By Zaheena Rasheed
Published On 31 Dec 2024
  • Israeli forces have killed four Palestinians in an attack on besieged Jabalia in North Gaza after a day of bombings that killed at least 27 people across the Strip.
  • At least seven Palestinians have died of hypothermia in Gaza as temperatures plummet and Israel continues to severely restrict the entry of aid and humanitarian supplies.