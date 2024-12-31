Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel pounds north Gaza as seventh Palestinian freezes to death
Parents are terrified their children could freeze as Israel intensifies its siege on northern Gaza.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- Israeli forces have killed four Palestinians in an attack on besieged Jabalia in North Gaza after a day of bombings that killed at least 27 people across the Strip.
- At least seven Palestinians have died of hypothermia in Gaza as temperatures plummet and Israel continues to severely restrict the entry of aid and humanitarian supplies.