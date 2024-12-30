Live updates,

LIVE: Israel attacks two more hospitals as winter adds to suffering in Gaza

Gaza authorities say a ‘significant’ cold front will affect the Strip in the coming hours and days, amid reports that a fifth baby has died from hypothermia.

men carry a body wrapped in white plastic as smoke rises in the distance
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.

Al Jazeera Live

By Lyndal Rowlands and Zaheena Rasheed
Published On 30 Dec 2024
  • Israeli forces killed 30 Palestinians across Gaza on Sunday, including seven people in an assault on al-Wafaa Hospital in Gaza City. The nearby Ahli Hospital was also shelled.
  • Gaza’s Government Media Office says a “significant” cold front will affect the Strip in the coming hours and days, amid reports that a fifth baby has died from hypothermia.