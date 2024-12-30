Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel attacks two more hospitals as winter adds to suffering in Gaza
Gaza authorities say a ‘significant’ cold front will affect the Strip in the coming hours and days, amid reports that a fifth baby has died from hypothermia.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- Israeli forces killed 30 Palestinians across Gaza on Sunday, including seven people in an assault on al-Wafaa Hospital in Gaza City. The nearby Ahli Hospital was also shelled.
- Gaza’s Government Media Office says a “significant” cold front will affect the Strip in the coming hours and days, amid reports that a fifth baby has died from hypothermia.