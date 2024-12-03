Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: South Korea’s President Yoon declares emergency martial law
President Yoon Suk-yeol says move aimed at safeguarding South Korea from ‘threats posed by North Korea’s communist forces and to eliminate antistate elements’.
- South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has declared emergency martial law in the country.
- In an unannounced live address, Yoon said the move was aimed at safeguarding a “liberal South Korea from the threats posed by North Korea’s communist forces and to eliminate antistate elements”.