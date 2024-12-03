Live updates,

LIVE: South Korea’s President Yoon declares emergency martial law

President Yoon Suk-yeol says move aimed at safeguarding South Korea from ‘threats posed by North Korea’s communist forces and to eliminate antistate elements’.

A man watches South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol speak during a news broadcast on a television at a train station in Seoul on December 3, 2024
South Korean president declares martial law in shock decision

By Jillian Kestler-D'Amours and Alice Speri
Published On 3 Dec 2024
  • South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has declared emergency martial law in the country.
  • In an unannounced live address, Yoon said the move was aimed at safeguarding a “liberal South Korea from the threats posed by North Korea’s communist forces and to eliminate antistate elements”.