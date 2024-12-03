Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel trades fire with Hezbollah, kills 11 in south Lebanon
The deadly Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon come as the US and France say they are monitoring ceasefire violations.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- Israel’s military and Hezbollah exchanged fire, with heavy Israeli attacks killing at least 11 people in southern Lebanon, threatening a ceasefire that went into effect last week.
- Israel’s military also issued fresh forced displacement orders for Palestinians in parts of southern Khan Younis, after killing at least nine people in attacks on central and northern Gaza.