LIVE: Israel trades fire with Hezbollah, kills 11 in south Lebanon

The deadly Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon come as the US and France say they are monitoring ceasefire violations.

By Lyndal Rowlands and Zaheena Rasheed
Published On 3 Dec 2024
  • Israel’s military and Hezbollah exchanged fire, with heavy Israeli attacks killing at least 11 people in southern Lebanon, threatening a ceasefire that went into effect last week.
  • Israel’s military also issued fresh forced displacement orders for Palestinians in parts of southern Khan Younis, after killing at least nine people in attacks on central and northern Gaza.