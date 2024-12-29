Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel kills 36 in Gaza; Kamal Adwan director’s whereabouts unknown
Israeli forces kill 36 Palestinians in Gaza as the WHO says Kamal Adwan Hospital is ‘now empty’ after Israeli raid.
- Israeli forces killed at least 36 Palestinians in attacks across Gaza on Saturday, according to the Wafa news agency, most of them in besieged northern areas of the enclave.
- The World Health Organization (WHO) expresses deep concern over the fate of patients and medical staff detained by the Israeli military during its raid on the Kamal Adwan Hospital, including its director, Dr Hussam Abu Safia.