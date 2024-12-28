Live updates,

LIVE: Israeli soldiers storm, set fire to last hospital in northern Gaza

Gaza’s Health Ministry calls on international community to stop Israel’s destruction of health system after Israeli troops torch Kamal Adwan hospital.

Palestinian Tamim Marouf, 6, sits inside his family's tent alongside his sister Hala, 10, and his brother Malek, 4, at a camp for internally displaced Palestinians on the beachfront in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip, Friday, Dec. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
By Royce Kurmelovs
Published On 28 Dec 2024
  • Al Jazeera’s correspondent in Gaza said the “Israeli military burned the hospital and caused significant destruction to the vast majority” of Kamal Adwan’s wards after a raid described as “barbaric” by local authorities.
  • Gaza’s Health Ministry reports that Israel’s military has taken dozens of Kamal Adwan Hospital staff, including director Hussam Abu Safia, for interrogation, while the fate of many patients is unknown after troops forcibly cleared the medical facility.