Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israeli soldiers storm, set fire to last hospital in northern Gaza
Gaza’s Health Ministry calls on international community to stop Israel’s destruction of health system after Israeli troops torch Kamal Adwan hospital.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- Al Jazeera’s correspondent in Gaza said the “Israeli military burned the hospital and caused significant destruction to the vast majority” of Kamal Adwan’s wards after a raid described as “barbaric” by local authorities.
- Gaza’s Health Ministry reports that Israel’s military has taken dozens of Kamal Adwan Hospital staff, including director Hussam Abu Safia, for interrogation, while the fate of many patients is unknown after troops forcibly cleared the medical facility.