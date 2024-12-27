Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel bombs Yemen, kills some 50 people near northern Gaza hospital
Five medical staff were among 50 people reported killed in an Israeli strike on a building near the north Gaza hospital.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- The Kamal Adwan Hospital’s director said about 50 people have been killed, including five medical staff, in an Israeli air strike on a building near the hospital in northern Gaza.
- Israel attacked a house overnight in Gaza City, killing at least nine people, the Palestinian news agency Wafa reports.