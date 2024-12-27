Live updates,

LIVE: Israel bombs Yemen, kills some 50 people near northern Gaza hospital

Five medical staff were among 50 people reported killed in an Israeli strike on a building near the north Gaza hospital.

An injured girl is transferred to al-Ahli Baptist Hospital after the Israeli army attacked the Sheikh Ridwan neighborhood in Gaza on December 26, 2024. Casualties and injuries were reported in the attack. Photojournalist:Dawoud Abo Alkas P
By Royce Kurmelovs
Published On 27 Dec 2024
  • The Kamal Adwan Hospital’s director said about 50 people have been killed, including five medical staff, in an Israeli air strike on a building near the hospital in northern Gaza.
  • Israel attacked a house overnight in Gaza City, killing at least nine people, the Palestinian news agency Wafa reports.