LIVE: Christians in Gaza pray for an end to Israel’s death and destruction
Christians in Gaza mark a sombre Christmas as Israeli attacks continue to inflict death and destruction across the war-torn Strip.
- Israeli forces continue to pound Gaza, killing at least two people in a drone strike on the headquarters of the Palestinian Civil Defence in Gaza City, and nine others in attacks on a home in the Jabalia refugee camp.
- Christians in Gaza mark a sombre Christmas, praying for an end to Israel’s death and destruction, while in the occupied West Bank city of Bethlehem – the birthplace of Jesus – many dedicate their prayers to the victims of Israel’s “genocide”.