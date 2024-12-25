Live updates,

LIVE: Christians in Gaza pray for an end to Israel’s death and destruction

Christians in Gaza mark a sombre Christmas as Israeli attacks continue to inflict death and destruction across the war-torn Strip.

Palestinians mourn over the bodies of five policemen killed Monday by an Israeli strike in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip, Tuesday Dec. 24, 2024.
Video Duration 01 minutes 46 seconds

Christmas in Bethlehem: Muted festivities in the birthplace of Jesus Christ

By Zaheena Rasheed and Royce Kurmelovs
Published On 25 Dec 2024
  • Israeli forces continue to pound Gaza, killing at least two people in a drone strike on the headquarters of the Palestinian Civil Defence in Gaza City, and nine others in attacks on a home in the Jabalia refugee camp.
  • Christians in Gaza mark a sombre Christmas, praying for an end to Israel’s death and destruction, while in the occupied West Bank city of Bethlehem – the birthplace of Jesus – many dedicate their prayers to the victims of Israel’s “genocide”.