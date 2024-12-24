Live updates,

LIVE: Dozens killed, wounded as Israel attacks Gaza hospital, aid convoy

Israel’s ongoing attacks on Kamal Adwan Hospital wound another 20 patients and medical staff, and a drone attack on an aid convoy kills four guards.

Palestinians pray over the bodies of the victims of an Israeli strike on a home late Saturday before the funeral outside the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024.
Palestinians pray over the bodies of the victims of an Israeli strike on a home late on Saturday, before the funeral, outside Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir el-Balah, Sunday, December 22, 2024 [Abdel Kareem Hana/AP]
By Alastair McCready and Royce Kurmelovs
Published On 24 Dec 2024
  • Israeli forces continue their attacks on the barely functioning Kamal Adwan Hospital in besieged northern Gaza, detonating remote-controlled vehicles and wounding at least 20 patients and medical staff.
  • In central Deir el-Balah, an Israeli drone attack on a convoy carrying aid to starving Palestinians kills four security guards, raising the death toll from Israel’s attacks in the past day to 26.