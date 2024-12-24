Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Dozens killed, wounded as Israel attacks Gaza hospital, aid convoy
Israel’s ongoing attacks on Kamal Adwan Hospital wound another 20 patients and medical staff, and a drone attack on an aid convoy kills four guards.
- Israeli forces continue their attacks on the barely functioning Kamal Adwan Hospital in besieged northern Gaza, detonating remote-controlled vehicles and wounding at least 20 patients and medical staff.
- In central Deir el-Balah, an Israeli drone attack on a convoy carrying aid to starving Palestinians kills four security guards, raising the death toll from Israel’s attacks in the past day to 26.