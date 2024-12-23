Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel bombs hospitals, schools and ‘safe-zone’ in Gaza, killing 50
Israeli forces bomb people staying in tents in al-Mawasi as UNRWA chief describes ‘escalation’ of attacks.
Video Duration 02 minutes 06 seconds
- Israeli forces bombed the so-called “safe zone” of al-Mawasi in southern Gaza, causing tents to go up in flames and killing at least seven Palestinians. That took the death toll over the past day to at least 50.
- The head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) decried Israel’s “escalation” in Gaza over the past 24 hours, noting attacks on schools and hospitals have become “commonplace”