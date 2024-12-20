Live updates,

Russia-Ukraine war live: Deadly missile attacks hit Ukraine’s Kyiv, Kherson

Russia says it hit military targets with long-range high-precision weapons in response to an earlier attack on Rostov with Western-made missiles.

People leave the site of a Russian missile strike in central Kyiv, Ukraine December 20, 2024. [Yan Dobronosov/Reuters]
People leave the site of a Russian missile strike in central Kyiv, Ukraine December 20, 2024. [Yan Dobronosov/Reuters] (Reuters)
By Adam Muro and Alice Speri
Published On 20 Dec 2024
  • At least one person has been killed and several wounded in a Russian missile strike on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, the head of the city’s military administration says.
  • Ukrainian officials also report missile attacks in the southern city of Kherson, where one person was killed, as well as several other cities and towns.