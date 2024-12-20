Live updatesLive updates,
Russia-Ukraine war live: Deadly missile attacks hit Ukraine’s Kyiv, Kherson
Russia says it hit military targets with long-range high-precision weapons in response to an earlier attack on Rostov with Western-made missiles.
- At least one person has been killed and several wounded in a Russian missile strike on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, the head of the city’s military administration says.
- Ukrainian officials also report missile attacks in the southern city of Kherson, where one person was killed, as well as several other cities and towns.