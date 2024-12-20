Live updates,

LIVE: Israel kills 15 in Gaza shelters amid new report of ethnic cleansing

Medical charity MSF says Israeli forces have blocked aid and ‘forcibly displaced, trapped, and bombed’ Gaza’s civilians.

Injured Palestinians are transferred to surrounding hospitals as at least 15 Palestinians were killed and over 30 others injured on Thursday in an Israeli airstrike on Dar al-Arqam and Shaaban al-Rayes schools sheltering displaced people in Gaza City, Gaza on December 19, 2024. Photojournalist:Mahmoud Isleem
By Alastair McCready
Published On 20 Dec 2024
  • A new report titled “Gaza death trap” by Doctors Without Borders (known by its French initials MSF) says there are “clear signs of ethnic cleansing” by Israeli forces in the Palestinian territory.
  • Israeli attacks on two school shelters in Gaza City killed at least 15 Palestinians who were forcibly displaced by the war.