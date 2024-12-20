Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel kills 15 in Gaza shelters amid new report of ethnic cleansing
Medical charity MSF says Israeli forces have blocked aid and ‘forcibly displaced, trapped, and bombed’ Gaza’s civilians.
- A new report titled “Gaza death trap” by Doctors Without Borders (known by its French initials MSF) says there are “clear signs of ethnic cleansing” by Israeli forces in the Palestinian territory.
- Israeli attacks on two school shelters in Gaza City killed at least 15 Palestinians who were forcibly displaced by the war.