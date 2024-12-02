Live updates,

LIVE: Israeli forces kill 10 in north Gaza as UNRWA halts aid shipments

Latest attacks come as a top health official accuses Israel of using weapons that vaporise bodies of victims in Gaza.

three people carry the body of small child wrapped in a white sheet with some blood coming through
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.

Al Jazeera Live

By Lyndal Rowlands and Zaheena Rasheed
Published On 2 Dec 2024
  • Israeli forces killed at least 10 Palestinians in an attack on Beit Lahiya in northern Gaza, taking the death toll from attacks on Sunday to 34 people.
  • A top medical official in Gaza accuses Israeli forces of using “internationally prohibited weapons” in the enclave that causes “entire bodies” to “vaporise”.