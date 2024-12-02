Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israeli forces kill 10 in north Gaza as UNRWA halts aid shipments
Latest attacks come as a top health official accuses Israel of using weapons that vaporise bodies of victims in Gaza.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- Israeli forces killed at least 10 Palestinians in an attack on Beit Lahiya in northern Gaza, taking the death toll from attacks on Sunday to 34 people.
- A top medical official in Gaza accuses Israeli forces of using “internationally prohibited weapons” in the enclave that causes “entire bodies” to “vaporise”.