LIVE: Israeli forces kill 14 in north Gaza, continue to block UN missions
A doctor was among 14 people killed in north Gaza as the UN says Israeli authorities have again blocked an aid mission.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- Israeli forces continue to pound Gaza, killing at least 14 Palestinians in the besieged north, including children and a doctor at al-Ahli Arab Hospital.
- The United Nations says Israel has again denied its requests to get aid to starving people in Beit Hanoon, Beit Lahiya and Jabalia, which have been under an Israeli siege and blockade for more than 70 days