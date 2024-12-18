Live updates,

LIVE: Israel kills 8 near Gaza hospital as ceasefire talks gain momentum

Israel’s bloodshed in Gaza continues as Hamas says a ceasefire deal is possible if the Israeli government stops setting new conditions.

three little girls wearing red and covered in grey dust receive treatment on the same hospital bed
Video Duration 02 minutes 19 seconds

Gaza's Kamal Adwan Hospital repeatedly attacked amid Israel's siege, endangering patients and staff

By Lyndal Rowlands and Zaheena Rasheed
Published On 18 Dec 2024
  • Israeli forces continue to hammer Gaza, bombing a residential building near the besieged Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Beit Lahiya and killing at least eight displaced Palestinians.
  • Hamas says a ceasefire deal is possible if Israel stops setting new conditions, while the Israeli defence minister says an agreement is closer than ever.