LIVE: Israel kills 8 near Gaza hospital as ceasefire talks gain momentum
Israel’s bloodshed in Gaza continues as Hamas says a ceasefire deal is possible if the Israeli government stops setting new conditions.
- Israeli forces continue to hammer Gaza, bombing a residential building near the besieged Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Beit Lahiya and killing at least eight displaced Palestinians.
- Hamas says a ceasefire deal is possible if Israel stops setting new conditions, while the Israeli defence minister says an agreement is closer than ever.