Live updatesLive updates,
Russia-Ukraine war live: General Igor Kirillov killed in Moscow bomb blast
A source in the Security Service of Ukraine says the agency killed Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov in a ‘special operation’.
Video Duration 00 minutes 36 seconds
- A top general in charge of Russian nuclear protection forces has been killed along with an aide by a bomb hidden in an electric scooter in Moscow, according to Russia’s investigative committee.
- A source in the Security Service of Ukraine says the agency claims responsibility for the killing of Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov. Ukraine has yet to officially comment.