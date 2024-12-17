Live updates,

Russia-Ukraine war live: General Igor Kirillov killed in Moscow bomb blast

A source in the Security Service of Ukraine says the agency killed Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov in a ‘special operation’.

A view of the blast scene, which killed the commander of Russian armed forces' chemical, biological and radiation defence troops, Igor Kirillov, and his assistant, according to the Russian Investigative Committee, outside a residential building on Ryazansky Avenue in Moscow
Video Duration 00 minutes 36 seconds

Bomb blast kills Russian chief of nuclear protection forces in Moscow

By Alice Speri
Published On 17 Dec 2024
  • A top general in charge of Russian nuclear protection forces has been killed along with an aide by a bomb hidden in an electric scooter in Moscow, according to Russia’s investigative committee.
  • A source in the Security Service of Ukraine says the agency claims responsibility for the killing of Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov. Ukraine has yet to officially comment.