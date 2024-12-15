Live updatesLive updates,
Syria live news: Syrians too ‘exhausted’ for new conflict with Israel
Ahmed al-Sharaa says Israel is threatening an ‘unjustified escalation’ as UN says the raids are disrupting aid efforts.
- Syria’s de facto leader Ahmed al-Sharaa condemns Israel’s ongoing attacks on the country, but says Syrians are too exhausted for a new conflict.
- Top diplomats from eight Arab countries, Turkey and the United States met in Jordan to discuss Syria’s future and called for a peaceful and inclusive political transition in the country.