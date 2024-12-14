Live updates,

Syria live news: Israel bombs near Damascus as Syrians celebrate freedom

As Israeli air strikes continue across Syria, the Arab League has condemned Israel’s grab of Syrian border territory and is seeking a meeting of the UN Security Council.

People celebrate after fighters of the ruling Syrian body ousted Syria's Bashar al-Assad, in the Damascus old city, Syria, December 13, 2024. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
By Alastair McCready and Royce Kurmelovs
Published On 14 Dec 2024
  • Al Jazeera’s correspondent in Damascus says Israeli air strikes that shook the Syrian capital on Friday night targeted the headquarters of the army’s fourth division and a radar battalion in the nearby countryside.
  • Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of Damascus and other towns and cities across the country on Friday to celebrate the fall of Bashar al-Assad.