Syria live news: Israel bombs near Damascus as Syrians celebrate freedom
As Israeli air strikes continue across Syria, the Arab League has condemned Israel’s grab of Syrian border territory and is seeking a meeting of the UN Security Council.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- Al Jazeera’s correspondent in Damascus says Israeli air strikes that shook the Syrian capital on Friday night targeted the headquarters of the army’s fourth division and a radar battalion in the nearby countryside.
- Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of Damascus and other towns and cities across the country on Friday to celebrate the fall of Bashar al-Assad.