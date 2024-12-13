Live updatesLive updates,
Syria live news: UN chief calls on Israel to halt attacks on Syrian targets
UN chief Antonio Guterres expresses deep concern as Israel carries out ‘hundreds’ of air strikes on targets in Syria.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- United Nations chief Antonio Guterres is deeply concerned “over the hundreds of Israeli air strikes” on Syria, saying there is an “urgent need to de-escalate violence on all fronts throughout the country”, his spokesman said.
- United States National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan has defended Israel’s extensive attacks on sites in Syria, saying Israeli forces are trying to “neutralise” potential threats.