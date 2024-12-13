Live updates,

Syria live news: UN chief calls on Israel to halt attacks on Syrian targets

UN chief Antonio Guterres expresses deep concern as Israel carries out ‘hundreds’ of air strikes on targets in Syria.

DECEMBER 11: Syrians waving flags gather at Umayyad Square to celebrate the collapse of the 61-year Baath regime, in Damascus, Syria on December 11, 2024. Bashar al-Assad, Syria’s leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups took control of Damascus early Sunday, ending the Baath Party rule, which had been in power since 1963. Photojournalist:Emin Sansar
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.

Al Jazeera Live

By Alastair McCready
Published On 13 Dec 2024
  • United Nations chief Antonio Guterres is deeply concerned “over the hundreds of Israeli air strikes” on Syria, saying there is an “urgent need to de-escalate violence on all fronts throughout the country”, his spokesman said.
  • United States National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan has defended Israel’s extensive attacks on sites in Syria, saying Israeli forces are trying to “neutralise” potential threats.