Gaza live news: Gaza City faces ‘horrific’ Israeli bombardment

Israel launches deadly strikes across the Gaza Strip amid regional diplomatic push for ceasefire and captives deal.

People mourn Palestinians killed in an Israeli strike in Nuseirat in the central <span>Gaza Strip</span> on December 13, 2024 [Ramadan Abed/Reuters]
By Edna Mohamed
Published On 13 Dec 2024
  • Israel bombs the Nassr and Sabra neighbourhoods of Gaza City, killing several Palestinians in “horrific” attacks, our correspondent reports.
  • US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and Qatari Foreign Minister and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani discuss the situation in Gaza during another push for a ceasefire.