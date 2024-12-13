Live updatesLive updates,
Gaza live news: Gaza City faces ‘horrific’ Israeli bombardment
Israel launches deadly strikes across the Gaza Strip amid regional diplomatic push for ceasefire and captives deal.
- Israel bombs the Nassr and Sabra neighbourhoods of Gaza City, killing several Palestinians in “horrific” attacks, our correspondent reports.
- US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and Qatari Foreign Minister and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani discuss the situation in Gaza during another push for a ceasefire.