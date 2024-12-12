Live updates,

Syria live news: Israeli attacks continue; Hafez al-Assad tomb torched

Ahmed al-Sharaa promises to secure chemical weapons sites with the help of international partners as Syrian fighters destroy Hafez al-Assad’s tomb.

A man waves a Syrian opposition flag at the Citadel of Aleppo in northern Syria on December 11, 2024.
A man waves a Syrian opposition flag at the Citadel of Aleppo in northern Syria on December 11, 2024 [Ozan Jose/ AFP]
By Alastair McCready and Zaheena Rasheed
Published On 12 Dec 2024
  • Syrian fighters burned the tomb of Hafez al-Assad, father of ousted president Bashar, in the town of Qardaha in northern Latakia.
  • Ahmed al-Sharaa, the leader of the rebel forces that overthrew al-Assad, pledges to close the former regime’s notorious prisons and secure potential chemical weapons sites with the help of international partners.