Syria live news: Israeli attacks continue; Hafez al-Assad tomb torched
Ahmed al-Sharaa promises to secure chemical weapons sites with the help of international partners as Syrian fighters destroy Hafez al-Assad’s tomb.
- Syrian fighters burned the tomb of Hafez al-Assad, father of ousted president Bashar, in the town of Qardaha in northern Latakia.
- Ahmed al-Sharaa, the leader of the rebel forces that overthrew al-Assad, pledges to close the former regime’s notorious prisons and secure potential chemical weapons sites with the help of international partners.