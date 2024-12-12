Live updates,

Gaza live news: Israel kills 30 Palestinians amid renewed ceasefire push

Israeli drone kills top northern Gaza physician Saeed Jouda as Israel besieges the area, Health Ministry says.

Gaza
A Palestinian boy pushes a wheelchair carrying plastic bottles with water at a camp for displaced people in Deir el-Balah, <span>Gaza Strip</span>, December 12 [Abdel Kareem Hana/AP Photo]
By Edna Mohamed
Published On 12 Dec 2024
  • Israeli forces killed 30 Palestinians in Gaza and wounded 99 others over the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry in the besieged enclave says.
  • US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, who is visiting the region, says a ceasefire deal “can happen” as talks to end the war and release captives in Gaza continue.