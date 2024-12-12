Live updatesLive updates,
Gaza live news: Israel kills 30 Palestinians amid renewed ceasefire push
Israeli drone kills top northern Gaza physician Saeed Jouda as Israel besieges the area, Health Ministry says.
- Israeli forces killed 30 Palestinians in Gaza and wounded 99 others over the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry in the besieged enclave says.
- US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, who is visiting the region, says a ceasefire deal “can happen” as talks to end the war and release captives in Gaza continue.