LIVE: Israel kills 100 in Gaza, including aid workers; Hamas in truce talks
Israel kills aid workers from Save the Children and World Central Kitchen amid renewed ceasefire efforts.
- Israeli forces killed at least 40 Palestinians in a single attack on the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, as the death toll from Israeli attacks on Saturday rose to at least 100 people.
- Earlier, Israeli air raids in southern Khan Younis killed at least 12 Palestinians waiting for food aid as well as four workers from World Central Kitchen and Save the Children.