Live updates,
US election live: Trump presidency takes shape as House hangs in balance
House races are still being decided as Nevada is called for Trump, bringing him one step closer to a swing-state sweep.
- US President-elect Donald Trump remains on track to win the popular vote with early counts showing him beating Democratic rival Kamala Harris by roughly four million votes.
- Control of the House of Representatives has not yet been decided, as races remain to be called. Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries says that he sees a path to his party gaining control of the body.