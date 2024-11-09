Live updates,

US election live: Trump presidency takes shape as House hangs in balance

House races are still being decided as Nevada is called for Trump, bringing him one step closer to a swing-state sweep.

Donald Trump during a campaign event at Dorton Arena, in Raleigh, North Carolina November 4, 2024. [File/Jonathan Drake/Reuters] (Reuters)
By Joseph Stepansky
Published On 9 Nov 2024
  • US President-elect Donald Trump remains on track to win the popular vote with early counts showing him beating Democratic rival Kamala Harris by roughly four million votes.
  • Control of the House of Representatives has not yet been decided, as races remain to be called. Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries says that he sees a path to his party gaining control of the body.