Live updatesLive updates,
US election results live: First polls close in Trump, Harris race
Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump are vying for the presidency of the United States.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- Democratic candidate Kamala Harris and her Republican rival, Donald Trump, are vying for the presidency of the United States.
- Polls have started closing in parts of the country, while voting in the November 5 election continues largely smoothly across the rest of the US.