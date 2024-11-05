Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel bombs Syria, attacks Gaza’s Kamal Adwan Hospital again
Israeli forces attack the last partially-functioning hospital in north Gaza as its monthlong siege of the area kills 1,300 people.
- Israeli forces have attacked Kamal Adwan Hospital in north Gaza for a second day, wounding medical staff and patients, including newborn babies at the facility’s nursery, according to medical staff.
- Israel’s military attacked the Syrian capital, Damascus, claiming it targeted Hezbollah’s “intelligence headquarters” in the country, but Syrian media say “civilian areas” were struck.