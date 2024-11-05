Live updates,

LIVE: Israel bombs Syria, attacks Gaza’s Kamal Adwan Hospital again

Israeli forces attack the last partially-functioning hospital in north Gaza as its monthlong siege of the area kills 1,300 people.

A Palestinian woman who lost members of her family in an Israeli strike reacts upon seeing their bodies at the Nasser hospital in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on November 3, 2024.
By Alastair Mccready and Zaheena Rasheed
Published On 5 Nov 2024
  • Israeli forces have attacked Kamal Adwan Hospital in north Gaza for a second day, wounding medical staff and patients, including newborn babies at the facility’s nursery, according to medical staff.
  • Israel’s military attacked the Syrian capital, Damascus, claiming it targeted Hezbollah’s “intelligence headquarters” in the country, but Syrian media say “civilian areas” were struck.