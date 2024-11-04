Live updates,

LIVE: Israel attacks north Gaza hospitals, kills two more medics in Lebanon

WHO calls for healthcare to be protected after Israeli army bombs hospital in north Gaza and kills two more medics in Lebanon.

a family mourn a child wrapped in a white sheet
Relatives of Palestinians killed due to Israeli attacks on the Sheikh Nasser area mourn as bodies are brought to Nasser Hospital for burial, Khan Younis, Gaza, November 03, 2024 [Doaa AlbazAnadolu]
By Lyndal Rowlands and Zaheena Rasheed
Published On 4 Nov 2024
  • Israeli forces attacked the Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, severely wounding a child and damaging the facility’s nursery, while an Israeli drone also fired on the gates and walls of the nearby Indonesian Hospital.
  • The World Health Organization (WHO) reiterated its appeal for medical workers to be protected after Israeli forces raided a health centre in southern Lebanon and killed two paramedics.