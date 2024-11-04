Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel attacks north Gaza hospitals, kills two more medics in Lebanon
WHO calls for healthcare to be protected after Israeli army bombs hospital in north Gaza and kills two more medics in Lebanon.
- Israeli forces attacked the Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, severely wounding a child and damaging the facility’s nursery, while an Israeli drone also fired on the gates and walls of the nearby Indonesian Hospital.
- The World Health Organization (WHO) reiterated its appeal for medical workers to be protected after Israeli forces raided a health centre in southern Lebanon and killed two paramedics.