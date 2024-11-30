Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israeli attacks kill nearly 100 in Gaza as hunger grips enclave
UN official warns of ‘dreadful struggle for survival’ in Gaza as heavy strikes by Israeli jets, artillery and drones kill dozens.
- Almost 100 Palestinians have been reported killed in Israeli attacks across Gaza over the past 24 hours, including 75 killed in air strikes on two homes in the northern town of Beit Lahiya.
- Hunger and suffering among Palestinians in Gaza have reached “catastrophic” levels, the besieged territory’s Government Media Office says.