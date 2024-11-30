Live updates,

LIVE: Israeli attacks kill nearly 100 in Gaza as hunger grips enclave

UN official warns of ‘dreadful struggle for survival’ in Gaza as heavy strikes by Israeli jets, artillery and drones kill dozens.

epa11747369 Palestinian children react as they gather to receive food cooked by a charity kitchen, in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip, 29 November 2024. According to the UN Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA, over 1.8 million people across the Gaza Strip are experiencing 'high levels' of acute food insecurity, including around 133,000 people facing 'catastrophic' food insecurity, with acute malnutrition ten times higher than before the war. According to the UN, at least 1.9 million people (or nine in ten people) across the Strip are internally displaced, including people who have been repeatedly displaced. Since October 2023, only about 11 percent of the Palestinian enclave has not been placed under Israeli-issued evacuation orders, the UN aid coordination office OCHA said. EPA-EFE/HAITHAM IMAD
Al Jazeera Live

By Alastair McCready and Royce Kurmelovs
Published On 30 Nov 2024
  • Almost 100 Palestinians have been reported killed in Israeli attacks across Gaza over the past 24 hours, including 75 killed in air strikes on two homes in the northern town of Beit Lahiya.
  • Hunger and suffering among Palestinians in Gaza have reached “catastrophic” levels, the besieged territory’s Government Media Office says.