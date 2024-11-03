Live updatesLive updates,
US election 2024 live: Latest polls tight as Trump, Harris hit swing states
Harris focuses on Michigan, while Trump is in Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia for rallies.
- The race is still too close to call between Democratic candidate Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump, with only two days to go until Election Day.
- Harris is holding several rallies in Michigan, while Trump is jumping between Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia – all crucial swing states.