LIVE: Israel killed over 50 children in 48 hours in Gaza’s Jabalia – UN
Four children among six wounded as Israel attacks a polio vaccination centre in north Gaza despite an agreed humanitarian pause.
- UNICEF condemns Israel’s “indiscriminate strikes on the Gaza Strip”, noting that more than 50 children have been killed in Israeli attacks on Jabalia in northern Gaza in the past 48 hours alone.
- Israeli forces also dropped a stun grenade on a polio vaccination centre in Gaza City, wounding at least four children, despite agreeing to a humanitarian pause for a long-delayed inoculation campaign.