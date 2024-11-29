Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel kills 42 across Gaza, accused of truce violations in Lebanon
Israeli air strikes hammer the Gaza Strip as a ceasefire in Lebanon continues to hold despite claims that Israel has violated the truce.
- Lebanon’s military has accused Israeli forces of violating a ceasefire agreement that has brought a fragile truce in fighting with Hezbollah, and which is entering a third day.
- Medical sources in Gaza report that at least 42 people were killed in Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip as bombing intensifies and tanks advance into areas of the territory’s north and south.