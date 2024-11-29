Live updates,

LIVE: Israel kills 42 across Gaza, accused of truce violations in Lebanon

Israeli air strikes hammer the Gaza Strip as a ceasefire in Lebanon continues to hold despite claims that Israel has violated the truce.

Smoke and dust rise from the al-Nasre apartment after the attack by the Israeli army on the apartment in the Nuseirat Refugee Camp in the central part of Gaza city, Gaza on November 28, 2024. Photojournalist:Ali Jadallah
By Alastair McCready
Published On 29 Nov 2024
  • Lebanon’s military has accused Israeli forces of violating a ceasefire agreement that has brought a fragile truce in fighting with Hezbollah, and which is entering a third day.
  • Medical sources in Gaza report that at least 42 people were killed in Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip as bombing intensifies and tanks advance into areas of the territory’s north and south.