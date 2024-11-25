Live updatesLive updates,
Pakistan protests live: Imran Khan supporters arrested before rally
Thousands of supporters of the imprisoned former premier defy a lockdown and widespread arrests to head to Islamabad.
Video Duration 03 minutes 15 seconds
- Supporters of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan are marching to the capital, Islamabad, demanding his release from jail and the government’s resignation.
- Thousands of Khan supporters have already been detained by police as Islamabad remains under lockdown in advance of the rally.