Pakistan protests live: Imran Khan supporters arrested before rally

Thousands of supporters of the imprisoned former premier defy a lockdown and widespread arrests to head to Islamabad.

Police officers detain a supporter of the former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), as he alongwith others attend anti-government rally, in Lahore, Pakistan, November 24, 2024. REUTERS/Khurram
Barriers deter entry into Islamabad: Pakistan govt tries to block Imran Khan supporters

By Usaid Siddiqui
Published On 25 Nov 2024
  • Supporters of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan are marching to the capital, Islamabad, demanding his release from jail and the government’s resignation.
  • Thousands of Khan supporters have already been detained by police as Islamabad remains under lockdown in advance of the rally.