Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel, Hezbollah trade heavy fire; Severe damage in Tel Aviv
Hezbollah fires a heavy barrage of missiles at Israel as Israeli attacks force suspension of schools in Beirut until January.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- Hezbollah has fired 340 missiles and drones at Israel, wounding 11 people and causing “severe damage” in Tel Aviv, as its fighters put up fierce resistance against invading Israeli troops in southern Lebanon.
- Israeli air attacks cause “massive destruction” in the Lebanese capital, according to local media, as Lebanon’s Education Ministry suspends schools in Beirut until January.