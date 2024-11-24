Live updates,

LIVE: Israel kills 20 in central Beirut; Gaza mosque and hospital also hit

Relentless Israeli bombardment continues in Gaza, Lebanon, as Hamas says a captive was killed in an Israeli air attack.

people react as smoke fills the air
Palestinians take cover as smoke rises following an Israeli air attack on the al-Faruq Mosque in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza on Saturday [Mohammed Saber/EPA]
By Lyndal Rowlands and Zaheena Rasheed
Published On 24 Nov 2024
  • Israeli forces killed at least 38 people across Gaza on Saturday, including in attacks on the Kamal Adwan Hospital and the al-Faruq Mosque in Nuseirat.
  • Rescuers are combing the rubble after an Israeli attack destroyed an eight-storey building in central Beirut, killing at least 20 people. Another Israeli raid killed 13 people in eastern Lebanon, officials said.