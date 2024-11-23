Live updates,

LIVE: Israel kills 6 more medical workers in Lebanon, attacks Gaza hospital

World Health Organization says 226 health workers, patients killed in Lebanon since start of Israel’s war with Hezbollah.

A ball of fire erupts at the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted Beiruts southern suburbs on November 22, 2024, amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hezbollah. (Photo by Fadel ITANI / AFP)
By Alastair McCready and Royce Kurmelovs
Published On 23 Nov 2024
  • Lebanon’s Health Ministry has accused Israel of carrying out a “series of war crimes” in its targeted killing of medical staff and destruction of health facilities after Israeli air strikes killed a hospital director in the northeast of the country and five paramedics were slain in the south.
  • The head of the UN’s World Health Organization (WHO) has called for an “immediate end” to fighting at Gaza’s besieged Kamal Adwan Hospital after an Israeli drone attacked the facility and wounded four medical staff and two patients.