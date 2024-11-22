Live updates,

LIVE: Palestine welcomes war crimes arrest warrants for Israeli leaders

The State of Palestine said issuing of ICC arrest warrants for Israel’s prime minister and former defence chief ‘restores hope and trust’ in international law and the UN system.

NOVEMBER 21: Relatives of the Palestinians who died as a result of Israeli attack on Nuseirat Refugee Camp mourn as dead bodies were taken from the al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital for burial in Deir al-Balah, Gaza on November 21, 2024. It was reported that there were deaths and injuries in the attacks carried out by the Israeli army on the Nuseirat Refugee Camp, located in the central part of the Gaza Strip. Photojournalist:Ashraf Amra P
By Alastair McCready
Published On 22 Nov 2024
  • The State of Palestine has welcomed the International Criminal Court’s issuing of arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant over suspected war crimes in Gaza, saying the move “restores hope” in international law.
  • Dozens have been killed in strikes by Israel’s army in northern Gaza’s Beit Lahiya and Gaza City, while Israeli attack helicopters fired missiles at tents sheltering displaced people in the central area of the Palestinian territory.