LIVE: Palestine welcomes war crimes arrest warrants for Israeli leaders
The State of Palestine said issuing of ICC arrest warrants for Israel’s prime minister and former defence chief ‘restores hope and trust’ in international law and the UN system.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- The State of Palestine has welcomed the International Criminal Court’s issuing of arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant over suspected war crimes in Gaza, saying the move “restores hope” in international law.
- Dozens have been killed in strikes by Israel’s army in northern Gaza’s Beit Lahiya and Gaza City, while Israeli attack helicopters fired missiles at tents sheltering displaced people in the central area of the Palestinian territory.