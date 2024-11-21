Live updatesLive updates,
Russia-Ukraine war live: Kyiv claims Moscow used intercontinental missile
Russia uses a powerful, long-range missile for the first time to hit Ukraine’s central city of Dnipro, Kyiv says.
- Russia has launched an intercontinental ballistic missile from its southern Astrakhan region during a morning attack on Ukraine’s central-eastern city of Dnipro, Ukraine’s air force has said, without elaborating on the results of the assault.
- Ukrainian air defences shot down six Kh-101 cruise missiles during the attack, the air force says.