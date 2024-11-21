Live updates,

Russia-Ukraine war live: Kyiv claims Moscow used intercontinental missile

Russia uses a powerful, long-range missile for the first time to hit Ukraine’s central city of Dnipro, Kyiv says.

Missile
A Yars intercontinental ballistic missile is test-fired as part of Russia's nuclear drills from a launch site in Plesetsk, northern Russia [File: Russian Defence Ministry Press Service via AP Photos]
By Tamila Varshalomidze and Urooba Jamal
Published On 21 Nov 2024
  • Russia has launched an intercontinental ballistic missile from its southern Astrakhan region during a morning attack on Ukraine’s central-eastern city of Dnipro, Ukraine’s air force has said, without elaborating on the results of the assault.
  • Ukrainian air defences shot down six Kh-101 cruise missiles during the attack, the air force says.