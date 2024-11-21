Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel kills 88 Palestinians in north Gaza; US defends ceasefire veto
No respite for civilians in Gaza and Lebanon as US blocks another UNSC resolution demanding a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- Israeli forces are pounding northern Gaza, killing 88 Palestinians in two waves of attacks on Beit Lahiya and Gaza City’s Sheikh Radwan neighbourhood, according to Al Jazeera Arabic.
- The United States defends its veto of a United Nations Security Council resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, saying the text failed to tie a truce to the release of Israeli captives.