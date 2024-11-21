Live updates,

LIVE: Israel kills 88 Palestinians in north Gaza; US defends ceasefire veto

No respite for civilians in Gaza and Lebanon as US blocks another UNSC resolution demanding a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

people gather around as they place bodies wrapped in white cloth into an open grave
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.

Al Jazeera Live

By Lyndal RowlandsZaheena Rasheed and Alastair McCready
Published On 21 Nov 2024
  • Israeli forces are pounding northern Gaza, killing 88 Palestinians in two waves of attacks on Beit Lahiya and Gaza City’s Sheikh Radwan neighbourhood, according to Al Jazeera Arabic.
  • The United States defends its veto of a United Nations Security Council resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, saying the text failed to tie a truce to the release of Israeli captives.