Russia-Ukraine war live: US shuts Kyiv embassy over air attack risk

The temporary measures come after Moscow promises to respond to Ukraine’s first use of longer-range US missiles against Russian territory.

Kyiv
A view of the US embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine [File: Andrew Kravchenko/AP Photos]
By Tamila Varshalomidze and Virginia Pietromarchi
Published On 20 Nov 2024
  • The US embassy in Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, says it has received “specific information of a potential significant air attack” on Wednesday, prompting it to shutter its doors. The Italian, Spanish and Greek embassies have also said their embassies will remain closed.
  • Russia’s foreign intelligence chief Sergey Naryshkin says that attempts by NATO countries to facilitate Ukrainian missile strikes deep inside Russia will not go unpunished, according to Russia’s state-run RIA news agency.