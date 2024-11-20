Live updatesLive updates,
Russia-Ukraine war live: US shuts Kyiv embassy over air attack risk
The temporary measures come after Moscow promises to respond to Ukraine’s first use of longer-range US missiles against Russian territory.
- The US embassy in Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, says it has received “specific information of a potential significant air attack” on Wednesday, prompting it to shutter its doors. The Italian, Spanish and Greek embassies have also said their embassies will remain closed.
- Russia’s foreign intelligence chief Sergey Naryshkin says that attempts by NATO countries to facilitate Ukrainian missile strikes deep inside Russia will not go unpunished, according to Russia’s state-run RIA news agency.