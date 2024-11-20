Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel shells Gaza’s Kamal Adwan as starving children seek treatment
Director of Kamal Adwan Hospital says the facility is experiencing an ‘extreme catastrophe’ as Israeli attacks continue unabated.
- The director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza says the facility is experiencing an “extreme catastrophe” with Israeli forces firing on the building as children and elderly patients suffering from malnutrition seek treatment there.
- Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, speaking from Gaza, says Hamas will no longer govern the enclave and announces a $5m reward and safe passage for anybody who helps return Israeli captives held in the territory.