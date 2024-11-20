Live updates,

LIVE: Israel shells Gaza’s Kamal Adwan as starving children seek treatment

Director of Kamal Adwan Hospital says the facility is experiencing an ‘extreme catastrophe’ as Israeli attacks continue unabated.

two young boys lie on a hard hospital bed as health workers treat them
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.

Al Jazeera Live

By Lyndal Rowlands and Zaheena Rasheed
Published On 20 Nov 2024
  • The director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza says the facility is experiencing an “extreme catastrophe” with Israeli forces firing on the building as children and elderly patients suffering from malnutrition seek treatment there.
  • Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, speaking from Gaza, says Hamas will no longer govern the enclave and announces a $5m reward and safe passage for anybody who helps return Israeli captives held in the territory.