US election live: Polls show close race as Trump, Harris hit North Carolina
Both candidates will make a swing through North Carolina today, with Harris bringing rocker Bon Jovi to her rally.
- Only three days remain until Election Day 2024, and both Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris are hitting the American South, continuing to make their closing arguments to voters.
- Trump will hold two rallies in North Carolina, one in Gastonia and one in Greensboro, but in between will hold an event in Salem, Virginia.