LIVE: Israel ‘massacres’ 84 in Gaza, air strikes kill dozens across Lebanon
More than 50 children reported killed in Israeli air strikes on two residential buildings in northern Gaza that killed at least 84 people.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- Gaza’s Government Media Office reports that 84 Palestinians, including more than 50 children, were killed in two Israeli attacks on residential buildings in northern Gaza in attacks described as “brutal massacres”.
- The United States is to deploy more military assets to the Middle East, including navy warships, jet fighters and long-range bomber aircraft.