Live updates,

LIVE: Israel kills paramedics, rescuers in Lebanon; dozens die in Gaza

At least four paramedics, 12 rescue workers reported killed in two separate attacks by Israeli forces on civil defence centres in Lebanon’s south and east.

epaselect epa11721246 Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in the Al-Chiyah area in southern Beirut, Lebanon, 14 November 2024. According to the Lebanese Ministry of Health, around 3,365 people have been killed and over 14,344 others have been injured in Lebanon since the escalation in hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah. EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.

Al Jazeera Live

By Alastair McCready
Published On 15 Nov 2024
  • Four Lebanese paramedics were among six people killed in an Israeli strike on a civil defence centre in the country’s southern Nabatieh area while 12 rescue workers were reported killed in a second attack on the civil defence southwest of Baalbek city, the Health Ministry reports.
  • At least 24 Palestinians have been killed and 112 injured in the latest 24-hour reporting period, Gaza’s Health Ministry said.