LIVE: Israel kills paramedics, rescuers in Lebanon; dozens die in Gaza
At least four paramedics, 12 rescue workers reported killed in two separate attacks by Israeli forces on civil defence centres in Lebanon’s south and east.
- Four Lebanese paramedics were among six people killed in an Israeli strike on a civil defence centre in the country’s southern Nabatieh area while 12 rescue workers were reported killed in a second attack on the civil defence southwest of Baalbek city, the Health Ministry reports.
- At least 24 Palestinians have been killed and 112 injured in the latest 24-hour reporting period, Gaza’s Health Ministry said.