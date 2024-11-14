Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel pounds Gaza, Beirut as Hezbollah chief vows to ‘defeat enemy’
Israeli forces kill 33 in Gaza, 78 in Lebanon as UN expert accuses Israel of using starvation to empty northern Gaza.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- Israel’s latest strikes on Gaza kill seven Palestinians as the UN expert on food accuses the Israeli military of using famine as a weapon of war to clear out parts of the enclave.
- Israeli forces pound Beirut’s southern suburbs and attack areas on the Syria-Lebanon border, as Hezbollah chief pledges to “achieve victory and defeat our enemy”.