LIVE: US says Israel is not impeding aid to Gaza as Israeli attacks kill 64
US assessment comes as the UN Security Council meets to discuss deteriorating humanitarian conditions in Gaza, including warnings of famine.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- The UN’s Security Council is meeting to discuss humanitarian conditions in Gaza amid warnings of famine in the north and relentless Israeli attacks that killed at least 64 people in 24 hours.
- The United States finds that Israel is not impeding aid to Gaza as a 30-day deadline to boost supplies or face cuts to weapons funding expired.