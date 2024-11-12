Live updates,

LIVE: Israel rejects Hezbollah truce, kills 10 Palestinians at a Gaza cafe

Israel bombards Gaza as far-right minister says he hopes Trump will support annexation of the West Bank.

A woman embraces a child lying on a hospital bed
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
By Lyndal Rowlands
Published On 12 Nov 2024
  • Israel’s military killed at least 10 Palestinians in a drone attack on the so-called “safe zone” in Gaza’s al-Mawasi, as Israeli forces launched a new ground incursion in the central Nuseirat refugee camp.
  • Israel’s new Defence Minister Israel Katz ruled out a ceasefire with Lebanon’s Hezbollah and hinted at a strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities.