LIVE: Israel rejects Hezbollah truce, kills 10 Palestinians at a Gaza cafe
Israel bombards Gaza as far-right minister says he hopes Trump will support annexation of the West Bank.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- Israel’s military killed at least 10 Palestinians in a drone attack on the so-called “safe zone” in Gaza’s al-Mawasi, as Israeli forces launched a new ground incursion in the central Nuseirat refugee camp.
- Israel’s new Defence Minister Israel Katz ruled out a ceasefire with Lebanon’s Hezbollah and hinted at a strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities.