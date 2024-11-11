Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israeli attacks kill dozens in Gaza, Lebanon, Syria
In Gaza, at least 49 people were killed in Israeli attacks, including three people working on a well in a refugee camp.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- Palestinians and Lebanese mourned their dead after Israeli forces killed 36 people in a single attack on Jabalia in northern Gaza and 23 people in another strike on the village of Almat, north of Lebanon’s capital, Beirut.
- Medical sources in Gaza said Israeli forces killed at least 49 Palestinians across the enclave on Sunday. In Lebanon, the Health Ministry put the day’s toll from Israeli attacks at 38 people.